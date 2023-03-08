Man found dead near railroad tracks in Fairview Heights Tuesday morning

According to Fairview Heights police, they do not believe this was part of a crime.

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — A man was found dead near railroad tracks in Fairview Heights, Illinois, Tuesday morning.

The Fairview Heights Police Department responded around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday underneath North Illinois Street and Ludwig Drive.

A man was found near the railroad tracks near the intersection by responding officers. Fairview Heights police said the man was found dead and had been for an extended period of time.

The Illinois State Police Crime Scene, St. Clair County Coroner's Office and Fairview Heights Detectives were requested to the scene.

According to the department's Facebook post, they do not believe this was part of a crime.

The identity of the man has not been released at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.