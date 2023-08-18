Man killed in single-car crash in north St. Louis County

A preliminary investigation showed the car was driving eastbound on Shackelford Road when it struck a light pole and a tree.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed in a crash in north St. Louis County early Friday morning.

In a press release, the St. Louis County Police Department said the crash happened at about 3:20 a.m. at the intersection of Shackelford and Wiethaupt roads.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a car fully engulfed in flames. A preliminary investigation showed the car was driving eastbound on Shackelford Road when it struck a light pole and a tree.

The driver was the only person in the car at the time of the crash, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

No other information about the crash was provided.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.