ST. LOUIS — A 40-year-old man was shot Friday evening while he was driving on eastbound Interstate 70 near the Carrie Avenue exit in north St. Louis, police said.

The man told officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department that just after 5:30 p.m., he noticed he was being followed by a white truck. The truck pulled alongside the passenger side of the man's vehicle when someone in the truck began firing shots.

After realizing he was shot, the man pulled over and changed seats with a 20-year-old female passenger in his car. She drove the car about 7 miles away to South Broadway and Chouteau Avenue in south St. Louis, where police were called.

The man was taken in critical condition to a St. Louis hospital to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

The female passenger was not injured.

The victims were unable to provide a description of the suspect or suspects to police. Police asked anyone with information to call St. Louis police at 314-231-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.