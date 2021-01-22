Teen arrested in shooting death of young mother in St. Louis

Joyce Freeman, 20, was shot and killed in November of last year, just days after her baby was born. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in the case

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after a woman was shot and killed in St. Louis last year.

City police turned over the case to the prosecutor's office and requested charges of first-degree murder, assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon – shooting into a motor vehicle and property damage.

On the morning of Nov. 23, 2020, police responded to the 3900 block of South Broadway for a shooting. This is near the border of the Dutchtown and Marine Villa neighborhoods.

When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Joyce Freeman inside a car with a gunshot wound. She was rushed to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to a police report, the shooting happened a few blocks away on the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, the same block where Freeman lived.

After Freeman’s death, 5 On Your Side talked with her mother, Lataisha Jones-Lewis.

"Joyce was a sweet, loving, caring person," said Jones-Lewis.

Freeman was a junior at Lincoln University where she majored in mathematics. Jones-Lewis said her daughter was also a proud mom of a baby boy who was just 4 days old at the time of her death.

"She was also just so caring for animals and all people. She loved a challenge and was just a beautiful person," Jones-Lewis said.

On the day she was murdered, Freeman was planning to take her son to his first checkup. Her son and boyfriend were in the car at the time of the shooting but were not injured.

Witnesses told police four young guys riding in a gray car opened fire. Jones-Lewis said they followed her daughter down several streets and repeatedly fired at her car.