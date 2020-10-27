21-year-old shot to death in St. Louis Monday evening

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in St. Louis' Fairgrounds neighborhood Monday evening.
According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to Grand Boulevard and Carter Avenue around 6:10 p.m.
A 21-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
SLMPD's homicide division responded to the scene and is handling the investigation. Anyone with information should call St. Louis police at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.
This is the second person to be shot to death in the City of St. Louis within 24 hours. Late Sunday night, a woman was shot and killed in the 900 block of Lasalle Park Court.
So far in 2020, there have been 216 homicides. At the same time last year, there were 164 homicides.
