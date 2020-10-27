21-year-old shot to death in St. Louis Monday evening

The man was found with multiple gunshot wounds, police said

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in St. Louis' Fairgrounds neighborhood Monday evening.

According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to Grand Boulevard and Carter Avenue around 6:10 p.m.

A 21-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

SLMPD's homicide division responded to the scene and is handling the investigation. Anyone with information should call St. Louis police at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

This is the second person to be shot to death in the City of St. Louis within 24 hours. Late Sunday night, a woman was shot and killed in the 900 block of Lasalle Park Court.