Man critically injured after being shot in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was critically injured after being shot in north St. Louis Wednesday night.

According to St. Louis police, the shooting happened just after 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Greer Avenue, blocks a few blocks south of Fairground Park, between the city's Fairground Park and Greater Ville neighborhoods. Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his head. He was unconscious and barely breathing.

Police did release any further information about the shooting incident or further updates about the victim's condition.

There is no further information to provide at this time.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this story as soon as information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims to “create awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.