Man fatally shot in the head in south St. Louis

Responding officers found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to the head, unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Police Department's Homicide Division was requested Wednesday after a man was fatally shot in the head in south St. Louis.

Police said the shooting happened just before 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Osage Street, near the border of south St. Louis' Dutchtown and Marine Villa neighborhoods. Responding officers found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to the head, unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not immediately provide any further information regarding the incident.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this story as soon as information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.