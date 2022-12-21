Man found shot to death in Jennings parking lot

JENNINGS, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man in Jennings.
The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 8300 block of Octavia Avenue in Jennings.
St. Louis County police officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call for a shooting. Police said officers found a man in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.
The investigation is active at this time.
Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).
This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.
Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."
The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.
Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.