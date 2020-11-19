Man struck, killed while crossing road in Caseyville

The driver of the car and the three passengers were not injured

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A man was struck and killed in Caseyville Wednesday night.

The man was crossing Illinois Route 159 near the intersection of Hollywood Heights Road around 7:45 p.m., according to Illinois State Police. He was in the middle of the left lane of northbound 159 when the driver of a Saturn Outlook struck him.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was identified as 73-year-old Joseph J. Maly, Jr., of Caseyville.

The driver of the Saturn is a 37-year-old man, also from Caseyville. There were three children in the car, ages 7, 9 and 14. None of them were injured.