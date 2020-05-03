ST. LOUIS — Recreational marijuana sales for February weren’t as high as they were in January, according to new numbers released by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

Not including taxes collected, statewide cannabis sales in February totaled $34,805,072.01 over the 29-day period. That’s down about $5 million from January, which was the first month of sales in the state.

Out-of-state buyers made up about a third of the total sales in February.

RELATED: Missouri cracking down on doctors taking advantage of medical marijuana program

RELATED: There’s now another spot to get recreational marijuana in the Metro East

“These numbers show there continues to be a strong demand across the state as the most equitycentric cannabis program in the country moves forward in Illinois,” said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor for Cannabis Control to Gov. Pritzker. “As the adult use cannabis industry continues to grow, so will the number of opportunities for consumers and entrepreneurs alike – especially those from communities who suffered the most during the failed war on drugs.”

The Illinois Department of Agriculture has openings for cannabis infuser, craft grower and transporter licenses. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. CST on Monday, March 16. The applications are available on the department’s website here.

Illinois collected more than $10 million in taxes on recreational marijuana sales in January. That's way more than what was estimated to be collected. Tax numbers for February weren’t immediately available.

READ MORE: Marijuana generates $10M in taxes in first month in Illinois

After administrative costs, 45% of the cannabis tax money will go to communities disproportionately hurt by drugs and used to fund substance abuse and mental health programs. The sales tax revenue will be divided between the state's general revenue fund and the local governments where purchases were made.

The St. Louis Business Journal contributed to this report.