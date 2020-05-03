JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services wants to crack down on doctors taking advantage of the state's medical marijuana program. So, it's proposing changes to its policies.

These proposals speak almost directly to an investigation the I-Team kicked off in September. That's when the Missouri State Highway Patrol began investigating a local doctor who owned a business called the 'Cannabus'. They were looking into allegations she was selling marijuana on the bus itself.

The I-Team was contacted by a number of people claiming the owner - Dr. Zinia Thomas - wasn't checking people's IDs or medical histories before certifying them for a medical marijuana card.

We took those concerns and some undercover video obtained by the I-Team to Lyndell Fraker, the head of the state's medical marijuana program last summer, and he said he would look into it.

Now, six months later, the department is taking action.

The proposed policy changes would allow the public to submit complaints about doctors on the state's website.

The department also would investigate complaints. If warranted, the state could refer cases to law enforcement or the Missouri Board of Registration for the Healing Arts.

In some cases, they could also refuse to honor any medical marijuana certifications issued by the physician under investigation

There's also interest in the Missouri House to stop doctors from being able to use telemedicine to certify patients for medical marijuana cards. That's part of a bill that's moving through the state House.

As for when we may see some of these changes? The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is currently seeking public comment about them. We're hearing it could take several months before they're officially added to the policy.