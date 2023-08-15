State orders Missouri marijuana dispensaries to pull certain products from shelves

If you recently walked into a dispensary and picked up edibles or drinks, then you'll want to make sure they're not among the products the state recalled.

MISSOURI, USA — Missouri marijuana dispensaries are being told to stop selling products from a Franklin County-based manufacturer. The Missouri Division of Cannabis Regulation said the company, Delta Extraction, failed to follow proper protocols to ensure products are safe.

If you recently walked into a dispensary and picked up edibles or drinks, then you'll want to make sure they're not among the products the state recalled.

Stores across the state worked to remove products from the shelves.

"The recalled products were not compliantly tracked in the statewide track and trace system ... to verify the products came from marijuana grown in Missouri or that the product passed required testing prior to being sold at dispensaries,” according to the state’s recall notice.

"We’re learning more just about the same time the general public is,” Chris Chesley with Star Buds in University City said.

Chesley said he knew he had to act quickly.

"We pulled it off our shelves right away. We quarantined them in our safe room," he said.

A variety of products are no longer available for sale when customers walk in.

"If it's their favorite product, they absolutely notice,” Chesley said.

The recall has nothing to do with your favorite dispensary. The state said the recall involves the manufacturer who extracts cannabis into the products you purchase.

"They put it in oils, gummies, [and] drinks,” Chesley said.

A number of recalled products include Safe Bet Alien Rock Candy, Zen Hybrid Pineapple Gummies., Game Day STL Pineapple Swing and several more.

State officials said if you have purchased these products, then return them to the dispensary where you bought them.

"We had a lot of stuff we had to pull off the shelves, but we still had a lot of other products that we were able to put in their place,” Chesley said.

Abe Givens with Viola STL said his company is glad the state is being proactive if the recall means helping them to ensure his customers are safe.

State officials also said they have not learned of any problems that have surfaced from people who have used the products.

5 On Your Side reached out to Delta Extraction and it provided the following statement:

“Delta Extraction is an industry leader in providing and promoting safe, quality, and compliant cannabis products,” said Rich Chrismer, a spokesperson for Delta Extraction. They are prepared to take all necessary legal actions in response to these baffling assertions and affirm their record of transparency and compliance for their safe products manufactured and sold under the rigorous parameters of state-approved and state-monitored processes. Delta Extraction has passed all state inspections, from their inception, with flying colors, and never received a notice of violation. Its operations meet or exceed industry standards, and the safety of its customers has always been its number-one priority.”