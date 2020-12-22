New cannabis dispensary opens Tuesday in Metro East

BEYOND / HELLO Route 3 was set to open at 8 a.m. in Sauget

SAUGET, Illinois — Another cannabis dispensary is opening Tuesday in the Metro East.

BEYOND / HELLO Route 3 at 1401 Mississippi Ave. will be open to the public from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. It caters to both medical and recreational customers, according to its website.

The dispensary is owned by Jushi Holdings, Inc., which also owns another BEYOND / HELLO location (formerly known as 'The Green Solution') in Sauget at 2021 Goose Lake Rd.

"We are BEYOND / THRILLED to be opening the doors of our second Sauget store tomorrow, 12/22 at 8 am. Come say hello!" the BEYOND / HELLO Illinois said in a Monday Facebook post.

The Route 3 location offers "adult-use cannabis brands and products, including flower, extracts, edibles, vapes, topicals, tinctures and sublinguals," it said. It also sells clothing and other merchandise. The dispensary accepts cash only, and there is an on-site ATM.

As part of its grand opening, the Route 3 location said it would be handing out golden tickets to customers while supplies last with a chance to win up to $100 off their purchases. There will also be complimentary hot chocolate from 8-11 a.m. and food from Freddy's Food Truck from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Customers can also shop online at beyond-hello.com.