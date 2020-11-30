Medical cannabis dispensary opens in Washington, Missouri

The dispensary is one of five operated by Missouri Health & Wellness

WASHINGTON, Mo. — Missouri Health & Wellness (MH&W), a medical cannabis company, is opening its new Washington dispensary to the public on Monday.

The dispensary is located at 901 E. First Street, just north of the Mercy Hospital parking lot. It opens at 10 a.m., according to its website.

It is one of five medical cannabis dispensaries operated by Missouri Health & Wellness, along with locations in Belton, Kirksville, Jefferson City and Sedalia.

The Washington dispensary will have a variety of flower strains available upon opening, according to a news release. It will have a complete line of products later this winter as supply becomes more available.

In 2018, Missouri voters passed Amendment 2, legalizing medical marijuana. MH&W was one of the first companies that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services approved to operate in the state, according to a Monday news release.

“This has been a long time coming and we are excited to finally bring medical cannabis to Washington, Franklin County and the surrounding areas,” said Randy Stambaugh, MH&W’s statewide manager, in the news release. “I can’t say enough about the support we have received from the City of Washington, the business community and the residents.”

The company has created a "Missouri Patient Guide to Medical Marijuana" available on its website, and customers to the dispensary will receive one-on-one attention from specialists "who have extensive knowledge about the various strains of cannabis and their proper use for specific medical conditions," the release said.

The company also has created a page on its website for people who want to register for a Missouri cannabis medical card.

MH&W has also implemented COVID-19 safety measures such as expanded cleaning, social distancing, mandatory mask wearing and online preorder for pickup at all of its dispensaries.