Marquette High School dismisses classes early due to social media threat

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Marquette High School students were dismissed early from classes Thursday afternoon due to a bomb threat that was posted to social media.
The Rockwood School District announced shortly before 1 p.m. that the threat was under investigation. Marquette High was in the process of evacuating and Chesterfield police were at the school to ensure safe dismissal of students.
Staff, parents and students have all been notified, the school district said. The district said it would share more information as soon as it is available.
Mary LaPak, a spokesperson for the school district, confirmed a bomb threat was posted to social media. No further details on the threat were given.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.