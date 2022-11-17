Marquette High School dismisses classes early due to social media threat

A bomb threat that was made via social media is under investigation and Chesterfield police are on site to ensure safe dismissal, the school said.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Marquette High School students were dismissed early from classes Thursday afternoon due to a bomb threat that was posted to social media.

The Rockwood School District announced shortly before 1 p.m. that the threat was under investigation. Marquette High was in the process of evacuating and Chesterfield police were at the school to ensure safe dismissal of students.

Staff, parents and students have all been notified, the school district said. The district said it would share more information as soon as it is available.

Mary LaPak, a spokesperson for the school district, confirmed a bomb threat was posted to social media. No further details on the threat were given.

ALERT: Marquette High School is evacuating and dismissing early due to a social media threat that is currently under... Posted by Rockwood School District on Thursday, November 17, 2022