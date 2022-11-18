Marquette High School dismisses early Friday due to another social media threat

No one was hurt at the school, according to Chesterfield police.

ST. LOUIS — Students at Marquette High School were dismissed early from classes for the second day in a row Friday due to a social media threat.

On Thursday, students were dismissed early due to a bomb threat made via social media.

A spokesperson with the Rockwood School District told 5 On Your Side the threat made Friday was Airdropped to a student and that student reported it. Rockwood said the threat on Friday was not a bomb threat but didn't elaborate further.

Several police officers were called to the school before noon Friday. Chesterfield police told 5 On Your Side they responded to the school due to the threat but said no one was hurt.

On social media, the Rockwood School District said dismissal details have been shared with students and families. The district also said this only affects Marquette High School and all other Rockwood schools are continuing to operate as usual.

