Marquette High School opts for virtual learning Monday and Tuesday after threats last week

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Marquette High School students will have virtual learning Monday and Tuesday after threats led to early dismissals on both Thursday and Friday.

In a message posted to the school's website and Rockwood School District Facebook page, school leaders said the change only affected Marquette High School. The school's Thanksgiving break begins Wednesday, so the earliest students will return to the building would be Nov. 28.

On Thursday, students were dismissed early due to a bomb threat made via social media. The Chesterfield Police Department said that the student responsible for Thursday's social media threat has been identified.

Friday afternoon, the Rockwood School District put out a statement outlining what led to the evacuation.

Officials said the threat made Friday was Airdropped to a student and that student reported it. Police said they are working to investigate the threat that was sent on Friday.

Rockwood said the threat on Friday was not a bomb threat but didn't elaborate further.

"Rockwood is committed to addressing the emotional needs of our staff and students following the events that transpired there on Thursday and Friday," school leaders said in the message posted Sunday.

The full message from the school district is as follows:

ALERT: Marquette High School will be engaging in virtual learning on Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22. Additional details are posted for MHS parents and students on ParentSquare and StudentSquare and this only affects Marquette High School. Additionally, Early Childhood at Marquette has been moved to the Clarkson Valley location for Monday and Tuesday and details about that are located in ParentSquare for those families as well. Marquette staff and counselors will be on hand at the school both Monday and Tuesday for any students or staff who need assistance. Rockwood is committed to addressing the emotional needs of our staff and students following the events that transpired there on Thursday and Friday. All other Rockwood schools will follow their regular school day schedules this week.