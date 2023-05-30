Marvin Teer hired by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore to return as chief trial attorney

Marvin Teer resigned in March after less than two years on the job. Now, he's returning to the office, according to Gore's spokeswoman.

ST. LOUIS — Newly-appointed St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore has hired one of his predecessor's highest-profile attorneys to return as his chief trial assistant.

Marvin Teer resigned in March after less than two years on the job. Now, he's returning to the office, according to Gore's spokeswoman.

Teer is a former St. Louis city court judge who handled traffic cases. Former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner issued a statement when he resigned, which read:

“Judge Marvin Teer has been an invaluable leader at the CAO, and has led his team with integrity. Judge Teer will continue to be an asset to the office and as the office transitions his role, he will continue to provide support. We wish him the best as he transitions from our office to spend more time with his family.”

Teer resigned as the Missouri attorney general was embarking on a rare legal maneuver to remove Gardner from office. The quo warranto petition alleged 163 homicide cases were assigned to five attorneys.

Teer’s departure reduced that number to four.

On Tuesday, Gore was sworn in to replace Gardner. He said four of the five senior staff positions were vacant in the office. Teer's addition reduces that number to three.