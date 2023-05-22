Mother of crime victim sees change in St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office already

Just last week, Neekia Danfort sat down with 5 On Your Side talking about the lack of communication from the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office.

ST. LOUIS — Monday morning, the sun sat above the Civil Courts building in downtown St. Louis.

A ray of sunshine Neekia Danfort needed to comfort her, as she faced her son's murder trial.

"My son is not here. I'm his voice and I will forever be his voice. This is probably the second time I've seen the defendant, this time was more emotional," Neekia added.

Emotional after seeing Quinton Roberts.

He's accused of shooting and killing her son, 25-year-old Isaiah Danfort, in January 2022.

The shooting happened on 5300 block of South Compton Avenue in St. Louis.

According to the probable cause statement, Roberts admitted he shot Danfort several times with an AR-15.

The murder trial has already been delayed and the prosecutor on the case, Chris Desilets, resigned earlier this month.

Just last week, Neekia sat down with 5 On Your Side talking about the lack of communication from the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office.

"It's pretty much no communication," she said last week. "We haven't gotten anyone to reach out. Especially now, we haven’t received phone calls with what’s going on, we don’t have a clue what’s going on."

Neekia claimed she experienced this for more than a year.

She said the only way of learning new information was through Casenet.

Even four days leading up to the trial in May, she said it was radio silent.

Since Kim Gardner's sudden resignation and a new circuit attorney being announced, Neekia said the tide has turned for her son's case within a few days.

"You're already starting to see a lot of changes, at least for me anyway," she said.

She said in the last three days, there was finally communication from the office.

"We had communication with one or two of them. It gave me a lot of hope this time, it got me choked up because it was the most communication I've had in the last year or so. I've got a lot of faith that things will turn around," she said with a smile.

Monday morning, the judge in her son's case continued the murder trial instead of dismissing it.

There was an assistant circuit attorney present.

The judge granted that state's motion to continue the trial in two weeks for a status conference to see what's next.

"That was a plus, I'm just glad they didn't throw the case out," Neekia said. "I was a little excited about that."

The defense attorney also motioned to reduce the defendant's bond, which is under review.

"They gave us an opportunity as a family to speak" Neekia said. "I got up and showed them what my concerns were."

While this case may delay time, Neekia believes these changes may bring more transparency and shed some light.

"It gives the attorneys a chance to look at what evidence is out there and keep us up to date. As long as I keep my son as my angel, I know things are going to look up," Neekia told 5 On Your Side.

There were also six other cases Monday in St. Louis Circuit Court.