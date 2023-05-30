Gabe Gore to be sworn in as new St. Louis circuit attorney Tuesday

Gore will be sworn into office at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Carnahan Courthouse by Missouri Supreme Court Judge Robin Ransom.

ST. LOUIS — The new St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore will be sworn into office Tuesday morning, just two weeks after his predecessor Kim Gardner stepped down.

Missouri Supreme Court Judge Robin Ransom will swear in Gore as the city's next top prosecutor at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Carnahan Courthouse. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and other local leaders will be in attendance.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson appointed Gore as St. Louis' new circuit attorney just three days after Gardner's resignation on May 16. She previously announced she would be resigning on June 1 but unexpectedly stepped down two weeks earlier.

It came after weeks of battles with Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who was trying to get Gardner out of office.

Gore was one of 18 who submitted applications for the job.

He served as a partner of Dowd Bennett and has more than 23 years of experience in private law practice. Prior to that, Gore served as an assistant U.S. attorney.

Gore currently serves on the Missouri State University Board of Governors and is also a founding board member of KIPP St. Louis Public Charter Schools. Gore has been tapped by the governor's office for an appointment in the past.

He was appointed to serve on the Ferguson Commission, following the unrest in Ferguson, by then Gov. Jay Nixon.

Gore said his priorities once in office are to build a strong staff and collaborative relationships with the governor, mayor's office and police.

He will serve out the remainder of the current Circuit Attorney term, which ends on Jan. 1, 2025. Gore said he is open to running in the next election but hasn't announced his candidacy yet.