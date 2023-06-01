Former prosecutor with St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office returns to run Gabe Gore's homicide team

Mary Pat Carl previously worked for the circuit attorney's office for 14 years, including two years as lead homicide prosecutor

ST. LOUIS — A veteran St. Louis prosecutor is returning to take the helm of new St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore's homicide division.

Mary Pat Carl confirmed with 5 On Your Side Thursday that she will step into the role on June 12. She previously worked for the circuit attorney's office for 14 years, including two years as lead homicide prosecutor. She currently works as an assistant prosecuting attorney in the Madison County State's Attorney's Office in Illinois.

Carl ran unsuccessful campaigns in 2016 and 2020 against former circuit attorney Kim Gardner, who stepped down in May after months of mounting political and legal pressure.

"It means a great deal to me to return to the Circuit Attorney's Office," Carl said. "It's where I began. I'm a city resident and I'm excited to be part of the rejuvenation of the office."

Carl is the newest familiar face to return to the circuit attorney's office under Gore's leadership. Earlier this week, Gore hired Marvin Teer, one of his predecessor's highest-profile attorneys, to return as his chief trial assistant.