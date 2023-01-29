x
Massive pileup involves at least 20 cars, roads icy around St. Louis

Reported injuries are unknown at this time regarding both accidents.
ST. LOUIS — Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) confirmed at least two major accidents involving a massive pileup in St. Louis were caused by black ice on interstate highways. 

MSHP Cpl. Logan Bolton said of two major accidents including one on Interstate 64 eastbound between DD and N involving at least 20 vehicles and another on Interstate 370 eastbound over Interstate 270 involving 15 vehicles. 

