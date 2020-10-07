St. Louis mayor announces $3M in utility assistance for city residents

"We know all too well that St. Louis summers can bring unrelenting heat, which puts a lot of our most vulnerable populations at risk"

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced $3 million in utility assistance for city residents.

The funding is being made available from the CARES Act through a partnership with Cool Down St. Louis over the next 18 months, according to a press release.

“We know all too well that St. Louis summers can bring unrelenting heat, which puts a lot of our most vulnerable populations at risk. Add to that now the devastating health and economic effects of COVID-19, and it’s abundantly clear that a lot of people are in need. This assistance will help them stay cool and stay safe. I can’t thank Cool Down St. Louis enough for being such a reliable and committed partner,” Krewson said in the release.

On May 29, Krewson announced a $64 million funding package through the CARES Act to address the health, humanitarian and economic impacts of COVID-19. The Board of Alderman just passed the legislation on July 8.

“We are thrilled that Mayor Krewson, the City of St. Louis Department of Health (DOH), and the Community Development Administration (CDA) are partnering with us to keep residents cool and safe. These CARES Act funds will be a lifesaver for hopefully hundreds of qualified residents,” said Rev. Earl E. Nance, Jr., chair emeritus and corporate treasurer of Cool Down St. Louis.

Applications for city residents are available at cooldownstlouis.org under the "Get Help Now!" tab. Seniors over 65 and the physically disabled without access to a computer or internet can call (314) 241-0001 or (314) 657-1599 for help with an application.

Cool Down St. Louis will determine eligibility based on criteria including an outstanding balance on utility bills, inability to pay or a disconnection notice and income and current employment status. City residents who qualify could receive grants of upwards of $1,750 per household, according to the release.

Cool Down St. Louis is also working with local utility companies to help residents with high balances to keep their electricity running this summer.

Krewson talked about the announcement during her daily briefing on Friday.

#LiveWithLyda - Friday, July 10 Good afternoon, St. Louis and happy Friday! We are live from City Hall with an update on #COVID19 and to discuss other important topics. As always, I'm happy to answer your questions so feel free to join the conversation! Posted by Mayor Lyda Krewson on Friday, July 10, 2020