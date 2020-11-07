x
local

Source: McCloskeys served with warrant, police take rifle shown in viral pictures

Sources tell Five On Your Side police seized one of the weapons, the rifle, from the couple and they told police their attorney has the pistol seen in photos.

ST. LOUIS — Five On Your Side St. Louis police officers executed a search warrant  Friday evening at the home of a Central West end couple who confronted protesters with weapons in June.

This is a developing story that will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

