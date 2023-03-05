Metal detectors coming to MetroLink stations

Bi-State Development owns Metro Transit and will buy the metal detectors, which will be moved around to different stations across Missouri and Illinois.

ST. LOUIS — MetroTransit will have two walkthrough metal detectors installed and staffed by police officers.

“We have seen and realized a significant amount of safety concerns, and we’re not immune to that, we’re citizens of the same communities," said Kevin Scott, the general manager of security at Bi-State Development.

Scott said the public will not know the schedule of when and where the metal detectors will be. He said the process will start with a scanning team.

“We will have a team, a scanning team, that consists mostly of security that will be complemented by a law enforcement officer,” he said.

He said if a rider's scan is positive, they'll need to empty their pockets.

“If they refuse to do that, then they obviously will not be able to board and access the platform," he said.

Bi-State Development President and CEO Taulby Roach also said MetroTransit will spend up to $750,000 in overtime for more police officers on MetroLink trains through this summer, when activity is at its highest. These officers would come from St. Louis, St. Louis County, and St. Clair County.

“What we are in the business of doing is trying to mitigate some of the firearms that are carried onto this system," Scott said.

5 On Your Side talked with one MetroLink rider who said he's never felt unsafe on trains.

“I feel like people act erratic, but other than that, I don’t have any problems on the train. That's me personally though," Randy Chapman said.

He said while he appreciates the extra steps, his reaction is mixed.

“It can make them feel safer, but it could also prevent people from protecting themselves too," he said.

Bi-State Development already said it's working on further improvements to the safety and security of MetroTransit. A spokesperson said this includes beefing up security cameras on its platforms, new high-security gates at the platform, and new fencing.

Scott said the Secure Platform Plan is “part of a multi-tiered strategy to grow ridership and deliver a stronger transit experience by creating centralized, highly secure customer entrances at all 38 MetroLink stations, and the new station that will be built at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport.”