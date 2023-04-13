MetroLink not operating between Stadium, Emerson Park stations due to fight at station

ST. LOUIS — A fight at a MetroLink station in East St. Louis halted train traffic in the area Thursday night, a Bi-State spokesman said.
At around 9:30 p.m., Jerry Vallely, a spokesman for Bi-State Development, said trains were not operating between the Stadium and Emerson Park stations due to a security issue. He said that riders were being transported by bus between the Stadium, 8th & Pine, Convention Center, Laclede's Landing, East Riverfront, 5th & Missouri and Emerson Park Stations.
The disruption could cause delays of up to an hour, Vallely said.
Vallely said the delays were due to a fight that "got out of hand" at the Emerson Park station. He said the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department is handling the investigation.
Blue line trains are also affected. The blue line is only operating between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 and Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink Stations. Passengers will need to transfer between Blue Line and Red Line trains at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station.