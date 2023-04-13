MetroLink not operating between Stadium, Emerson Park stations due to fight at station

The disruption could cause delays of up to an hour, a Bi-State spokesman said.

ST. LOUIS — A fight at a MetroLink station in East St. Louis halted train traffic in the area Thursday night, a Bi-State spokesman said.

At around 9:30 p.m., Jerry Vallely, a spokesman for Bi-State Development, said trains were not operating between the Stadium and Emerson Park stations due to a security issue. He said that riders were being transported by bus between the Stadium, 8th & Pine, Convention Center, Laclede's Landing, East Riverfront, 5th & Missouri and Emerson Park Stations.

The disruption could cause delays of up to an hour, Vallely said.

Vallely said the delays were due to a fight that "got out of hand" at the Emerson Park station. He said the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department is handling the investigation.