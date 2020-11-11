8-year-old killed, 3 other young children hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Metro East

A 4-year-old, 2-year-old and 6-month-old were also hurt in the crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ill — An 8-year-old was killed and three other young children were taken to hospitals after a multi-vehicle crash in Madison County, Illinois Tuesday night.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash happened on Interstate 55 near mile marker 37, which is just north of the New Douglas Road exit, around 8:35 p.m.

A Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 27-year-old woman was traveling on I-55 and ran off the roadway and hit a guardrail. After hitting the guardrail, the car became disabled in the left lane and that’s when a semi swerved to avoid the car and ended up sideswiping a Ford Focus in the adjacent lane, another semi then also hit the Chevrolet Malibu.

An 8-year-old who was a passenger in the Chevrolet Malibu died in the crash and a 2-year-old was taken to hospital with injuries. A 4-year-old and 6-month-old who were in the Ford Focus were also taken to hospitals with injuries.

The crash is under investigation.