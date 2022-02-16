'It's confusing and frustrating': Metro East parents react to lawmakers' mask mandate decisions

Illinois state legislatures voted to reject renewing emergency rules. Granite City School parents feel masking decisions should be left up to families.

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A committee in the Illinois state legislature voted this week to end mask mandates in school districts.

It comes as many schools in the Metro East have already started to go back to a mask-optional policy.

"Doctors say that masks are the best way to preserve in-person learning and keep children and staff safe," Governor J.B. Pritzker said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Pritzker's mask mandate in schools is being challenged by local and state government officials.

"The ruling by the Sangamon County Judge created an enormous amount of confusion," Pritzker said.

"It's confusing and it's frustrating," Granite City Schools parent Megan Shoffner said.

Granite City is one of the many Metro East School Districts to revert back to a mask optional policy.

Shoffner has two Granite City high schoolers, and she leaves the decision to wear masks up to them.

"My kids choose to mask, even this morning I told them that we don't have to mask any longer and they said it's not worth the risk to their grandparents for them to just not wear a mask," Shoffner said.

The district made masking optional after the Illinois Joint Committee on Administrative Rules voted unanimously Tuesday to reject emergency COVID-19 rules in schools.

That means no more required masking, testing, vaccines or isolation for students and staff.

"When I told them this morning that they had the option to wear the mask, I can't tell you how excited they were to be able to be like 'We don't have to wear them? We don't have to remember them?' I'm like, 'No, you don't,'" Granite City Schools parent Kelly Raines said.

Superintendent Stephanie Cann sent a letter home to parents saying their legal counsel didn't have the authority to enforce emergency rules if it wasn't renewed at the state level.

However, federal law for required masking on school buses remains.

"They're together at lunchtime the exact same as they would be on the bus, without a mask eating, which is where it spreads," Shoffner said.

"I just feel like if you're making it optional on the school, make it optional on the bus too," Raines said.

Shoffner feels these decisions should be left to families, not the government.

"You do this with your kids now, you do this with your kids now. I think I'll choose for my kids you know?" Shoffner said.

East St. Louis Schools sent a message to students, staff and parents Wednesday saying that masks are now 'strongly encouraged'.