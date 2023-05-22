MetroLink meetings will outline plans, security upgrades

The meetings on Monday and Tuesday will provide an opportunity to learn about planned changes.

ST. LOUIS — MetroLink officials are expanding the light rail system and enhancing safety.

A series of meetings, Monday and Tuesday, will provide details about those plans. Bi-State Development and MetroLink want to expand to provide access to new job centers in historically under-served neighborhoods.

Metro Transit is currently designing security enhancements for the first group of 38 MetroLink stations that will receive high security gates and fencing.

The city of St. Louis has modified its preferred Northside-Southside alignment, called the Jefferson Avenue Alignment, because of changing commuter patterns following the pandemic, growing Downtown West and Midtown employment hubs and escalating construction costs.

The Jefferson Avenue Alignment would travel completely along Jefferson Avenue from Chippewa Street in South St. Louis to Grand Boulevard, and west on Natural Bridge in North St. Louis. It would connect to the existing Red and Blue MetroLink lines at a new transfer station near Jefferson Avenue. The Jefferson Avenue Alignment is currently in the 15% design phase, which also includes determining cost and ridership estimates.

Metro Transit's Secure Platform Plan is part of a closed-platform system with centralized, highly secure customer entrances at all MetroLink stations. The plan also includes additional station fencing and a state-of-the-art security camera system.

St. Louis County is currently conducting an alternatives analysis of four potential MetroLink lines that would extend light rail into North County by connecting with the Jefferson Avenue Alignment on Natural Bridge. The line would be called the North STL County Community Connector. The goal for this alternatives analysis phase is to select one of the four proposed routes or a combination of routes that best meets the needs of the community.

Trains and tracks for both the Jefferson Avenue Alignment and the North STL County Community Connector will look different from the current MetroLink system that was built primarily on former freight railroad right of way. The Jefferson Avenue Alignment and the North STL County Community Connector would utilize low-floor MetroLink vehicles in the street operating within a dedicated right-of-way area (no cars allowed) separated from traffic by a curb. This will enhance safety and improve train travel times.

Monday’s meeting in St. Louis County will take place from 4-7 p.m. at Beyond Housing, located at 6506 Wright Way, St. Louis, MO 63121. Click here to pre-register.

Tuesday, a meeting in St. Louis city is also scheduled for 4-7 p.m. at Doorways, 1101 Jefferson Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63106. Pre-register by clicking here.

The public is welcome to attend an in-person or virtual event on to learn more about expansion and security plans.

The same information will be presented at each meeting.