MetroLink trains not operating after barge hits Eads Bridge

Metro Transit said passengers may experience delays of up to 60 minutes.

ST. LOUIS — MetroLink trains are not operating between two stations in the St. Louis area after a barge hit the Eads Bridge.

A statement from MetroLink said the barge struck the Eads Bridge around noon on Tuesday. MetroLink trains are not operating between the Civic Center and 5th & Missouri, in East St. Louis, stations.

MetroLink Station Shuttles are now transporting passengers by bus between these stations:

Civic Center

Stadium

8th and Pine

Convention Center

Laclede's Landing

5th and Missouri

Metro Transit said passengers may experience delays of up to 60 minutes.

No other information was released regarding when trains will be back in service.