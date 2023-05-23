Carjacking in Belleville halts MetroLink service in Metro East, 5 arrested

Police said the suspects ran on the MetroLink tracks, and the nearby station was shut down as a safety precaution.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A carjacking in Belleville resulted in MetroLink delays in the Metro East Tuesday morning. Services have since resumed in the area.

Troopers with the Illinois State Police said they spotted a car wanted in connection with the carjacking Tuesday morning in the Metro East. Troopers pursued the car until it crashed at the intersection of 18th Street and Baugh Avenue in East St. Louis, a few blocks from the Emerson Park MetroLink station.

Trooper Melissa Albert-Lopez with ISP said five people got out of the car and tried to run away. She said they ran on the MetroLink tracks, and the nearby station was shut down as a safety precaution.

MetroLink service was interrupted at the Emerson Park, Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Washington Park and Fairview Heights stations from about 8:45 until 9. Bus shuttles were used to transport riders in the area.

In a statement, MetroLink said the temporary shutdown could result in delays after service was resumed.

Albert-Lopez said the investigation is ongoing.