Police looking for missing 68-year-old woman last seen in Rock Hill Saturday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a missing 68-year-old woman last seen in Rock Hill Saturday afternoon.

The Rock Hill Police Department said Catherine Limbaugh was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at 1346 N. Berry Road.

She was walking her white Labradoodle and has not returned home, according to police.

Limbaugh was last seen wearing a white embroidered top and blue shorts with white stripes. She is described as 5-feet, 5-inches in height, weighing 130 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.

In the press release, police said Limbaugh has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.