Police looking for missing 68-year-old woman last seen in Rock Hill Saturday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a missing 68-year-old woman last seen in Rock Hill Saturday afternoon.
The Rock Hill Police Department said Catherine Limbaugh was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at 1346 N. Berry Road.
She was walking her white Labradoodle and has not returned home, according to police.
Limbaugh was last seen wearing a white embroidered top and blue shorts with white stripes. She is described as 5-feet, 5-inches in height, weighing 130 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.
In the press release, police said Limbaugh has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.
Police ask if you have seen Limbaugh or have any information related to her, dial 911 or call the Rock Hill Police Department at 314-962-6600.