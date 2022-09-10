1 dead after motorcycle crash in St. Charles County

Bryant Vetter, 30, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after the crash.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A motorcycle crash left one person dead early Saturday in St. Charles County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash at 2 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 70, near mile marker 204.4.

According to the crash report, the driver of a 2013 Harley Davidson Soft Tail Deluxe was traveling westbound and ran off the left side of the roadway, struck the median and overturned. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was taken to a St. Louis hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:21 a.m.

He was identified as Bryant Vetter, 30, of Wright City.

There is no other information available at this time.