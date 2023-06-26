Police looking for missing Northwoods woman with dementia

Dialietta Renee Bishop, 68, was reported missing after she walked away from a home on the 7100 block of Willow Wood Drive in an unknown direction.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Northwoods Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a woman with dementia who has been missing since Monday morning.

Dialietta Renee Bishop, 68, was reported missing at 7 a.m. from a home on the 7100 block of Willow Wood Drive. Police said she walked away in an unknown direction.

Bishop is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 164 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a shoulder-length red wig, black cap, unknown top, blue jeans and gray Nike shoes, police said.