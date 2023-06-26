Police looking for missing Northwoods woman with dementia

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Northwoods Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a woman with dementia who has been missing since Monday morning.
Dialietta Renee Bishop, 68, was reported missing at 7 a.m. from a home on the 7100 block of Willow Wood Drive. Police said she walked away in an unknown direction.
Bishop is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 164 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a shoulder-length red wig, black cap, unknown top, blue jeans and gray Nike shoes, police said.
Anyone who sees her or has any information should immediately call 911 or the Northwood Police Department at 314-856-6000.