Police ask for help in finding missing south St. Louis County man

Michael Taber was last seen at his home along Lemay Ferry Road early Monday morning

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Michael Taber, 66, was last seen at around 2 a.m. Monday at his home along the 1900 block of Lemay Ferry Road in Lemay. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray zip-up sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police said Taber suffers from dementia and kidney and liver failure. He is on several medications that he doesn’t have with him. At his home, he left behind a concerning note, his cell phone and ankle monitor, police said.