Lewis and Clark Community College closed this week after malware attack

GODFREY, Ill. — Lewis and Clark Community College closed for Thanksgiving break one day early last week due to a ransomware attack. Now, it will remain closed for another week.

In a Facebook post, the school said the campus needs to remain closed to "provide necessary recovery time for our IT systems."

"All classes, campus events, program events and athletics events are canceled and all campus offices will be closed," the post said. "We ask that everyone please remain off campus until further notice."

Earlier in the day, the school said its systems will remain offline while they continue attempts to recover "all critical systems."

Classes wrapped up for Thanksgiving break last Tuesday, but the campus was supposed to remain open for administrative purposes.

The ransomware attack happened Tuesday night, prompting university leaders to completely shut down all campuses Wednesday.

The full statement posted to Facebook Tuesday night is as follows:

"Due to the cybersecurity event, all Lewis and Clark campuses will now be closed for the week (Nov. 29 – Dec. 3) to provide necessary recovery time for our IT systems.

"All classes, campus events, program events and athletic events are canceled and all campus offices will be closed. We ask that everyone please remain off campus until further notice.

"Students, your success is important to us. Rest assured that there will be no penalties to your academic work due to this decision.

"Team members, some essential staff may be required to report to campus this week. Please do not report to campus unless instructed by your supervisor.

Again, we apologize for the inconvenience. Stay tuned for more updates."