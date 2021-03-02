Missing 15-year-old girl, baby last seen with man known to make 'threats of violence'

Jazmine Strubberg and her 9-month-old daughter Jazlynn were last seen Tuesday night in New Haven, Missouri. They might be headed to Union or Illinois

NEW HAVEN, Mo. — A 15-year-old girl and her baby are missing and possibly in danger, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in an alert sent out Wednesday morning.

Jazmine Strubberg and her 9-month-old daughter Jazlynn were last seen at about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Selma Street in New Haven, Missouri. They were in a gold Buick passenger car with either Missouri or Illinois license plates, the highway patrol said. They might be headed southeast to Union, Missouri, or to Illinois.

Jazmine was last seen wearing a tank top and black leggings. Jazlynn was wearing peach and white pajamas with dalmatians on them.

The highway patrol said Jazmine and Jazlynn left with a man named Devin Brown, who’s 18 years old.

"Jazmine Strubberg along with her child Jazlynn Strubberg left with Devin Brown who has made threats of violence against Jazmine in the past and is known to be violent,” the highway patrol said in its endangered missing person alert.

