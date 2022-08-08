Missing woman's family to hold news conference in Belleville

Beverly Logan, 32, was last seen in January.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The family of a missing St. Louis-area woman was expected to hold a news conference Monday.

Beverly J. Logan, 32, was last seen in January. Her family filed a missing person report on February 13, 2022.

Family members wanted to ask the public for help in a news conference scheduled for Monday at 3:30 p.m.

Logan was last seen in Belleville, driving a blue Nissan Versa with Alabama license plate 2CH1060. Logan is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Family members did not hear from Logan for several weeks after a text on Jan. 26, which was unusual for her. That prompted family to file a report.

Willie and Trina Logan spoke to 5 On Your Side in February, saying they miss their daughter and want her home.

Investigators say they have conducted numerous interviews in connection to her case. Detectives discovered she had acquaintances in Montgomery County, Missouri. Some of her belongings were found in a house there in April 2022, but neither Logan nor her car was located.

In June, police took a man into custody after a brief barricade situation in Montgomery County, investigators said. Police had wanted to question him regarding Logan's disappearance.

The man said he had been shot in the leg several days before the barricade situation. He was taken into custody. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Department has not given additional updates on this investigative lead.