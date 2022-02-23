'I want her to know we're looking for her': Parents searching for 32-year-old daughter missing since January

"It's really tough right now not knowing where she is," Beverly’s father Willie Logan said.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Family, friends and sheriff's deputies are looking for a Belleville woman who disappeared. Beverly Logan, 32, hasn't been seen in nearly a month.

"It's a little scary," Trina Logan, Beverly’s mother said.

"It's really tough right now not knowing where she is," Beverly’s father Willie Logan said.

Willie and Trina Logan have had many sleepless nights. They haven't seen or heard from their daughter in nearly a month, and their concerns are growing.

"She has always made contact with us, always,” her mother said. “She has never gone two weeks without even contacting us."

Trina said when she and her daughter last texted one another on Jan. 26, Beverly was fine.

"She's adventurous,” Trina said, “She likes people. She's a good-hearted person."

The worried mom filed a missing person's report with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office. Her parents said Beverly lives with a "male associate" in the 400 block of Ross Lane in the Belleville area. What's more, they say the man's rental car Beverly last drove is also missing.

The car is a blue, 2019 Nissan Versa with Alabama license plates 2CH1006.

"I want what any parent wants,” Willie said. “I want her to return home."

A spokesman for the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office confirmed they were looking for Logan, the car and they have talked to the woman's friend.



Investigators also said they want to question another man Beverly “may have been with in the last few weeks."

"I'm hoping that he can tell us some information," Trina said. "Did he drop her off somewhere or just something? Something that we can go on that can help locate our daughter."

In the meantime, family and friends posted flyers around St. Clair County.

Logan's parents told 5 On Your Side’s Robert Townsend they're trying to remain optimistic, but admit each passing day they don't hear from their daughter is difficult.

"I want her to know we're looking for her," Willie said.

Investigators say so far, they don't have any suspects.

