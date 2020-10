The man was identified as 66-year-old Ronald Sandbothe of O’Fallon, Missouri

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A man's body was pulled out of the Mississippi River in St. Charles Friday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said emergency crews responded to a report of a person in the water at Two Branch Marina. Crews recovered a man's body from the river.

Sandbothe fell down a rocky embankment and hit his head before falling into the water, according to the report from MSHP.