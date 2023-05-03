Missouri AG accuses Kim Gardner of violating law by taking SLU nursing classes

Attorney General Andrew Bailey says the law requires her to devote her entire time to the office.

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has filed subpoenas with St. Louis University’s School of Nursing to determine whether St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is taking classes in violation of the law that requires her to “devote her full time and energy” to her duties as the city’s top elected prosecutor.

According to the subpoena, Bailey’s office is seeking all agreements between Gardner and the clinic from Jan. 1, 2021, to the present; all correspondence and emails from and to Kimberly Gardner from Jan. 1, 2021, to the present; all documents reflecting hours worked by Gardner from Jan. 1, 2021, to the present, as a volunteer, employee, student, or contractor, including clinicals, internships, and practicums; all surveillance video from all surveillance cameras, whether inside or outside the clinic, depicting Gardner entering or exiting from Jan. 1, 2021, to the present.

Bailey told 5 On Your Side Gardner’s enrollment in classes violates the law.

“We have reason to believe the Circuit Attorney at a minimum is enrolled in courses at nursing program at St. Louis University,” he said. “There are significant concerns here.

“The statute says the Circuit Attorney shall devote their entire time and energy to the discharge of their official duties. If she’s not at work or showing up for murder trials because you’re taking classes during the day, that’s a serious concern.”

A spokesman for St. Louis University School of Nursing told 5 On Your Side the school is preparing a response to media inquiries about Gardner's enrollment.

The school's online student enrollment directory shows Gardner is a student with the Valentine School of Nursing.

Bailey’s subpoenas are also seeking: “All documents reflecting Gardner’s student directory information, course of study, class schedule, and hours worked in clinicals, internships, and practicums (hereinafter collectively referred to as ‘classes/clinicals’) from January 1, 2021, to the present, in any nursing or medical program at St. Louis University. This request includes, but is not limited to, the times, dates, and locations of all classes/clinicals taken by Gardner for each semester since January 1, 2021, to the present. All emails, including attachments, to and from Gardner, sent or received by Gardner’s student email account between January 1, 2021, and the present, regarding Gardner’s student directory information, course of study, class schedule, and hours worked in clinicals, internships, and practicum.”

“If I go take a class at night when I can’t be in court, maybe that’s less of a problem, but if you’re ignoring your job that the people of the City of St. Louis are paying you to do to go to school during the day, that’s a significant issue, and, at some point that becomes theft,” Bailey said. “We’ve crossed the line here on the level of culpability.

“She is clearly not devoting her full time and energy to her job and the degree of that culpability will be determined by nature of the classes she’s taking.”