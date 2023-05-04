Kim Gardner announces resignation as St. Louis circuit attorney, effective June 1

Gardner’s office has faced mounting pressure after a 17-year-old girl was critically injured in a crash caused by a suspect who was supposed to be on house arrest.

ST. LOUIS — Kim Gardner is resigning as St. Louis Circuit Attorney.

Gardner posted a resign letter to Twitter Thursday afternoon saying she will step down effective June 1.

Multiple sources said a mandatory staff meeting was held at Gardner’s office at 3:40 pm Thursday.

Gardner’s office has been under mounting pressure after contempt of court hearings, staff attorney resignations, and the handling of high-profile cases.

In one case, a 17-year-old volleyball player was critically injured in a crash caused by a suspect who was supposed to be on house arrest.

Janae Edmondson and her family were walking back to their hotel in downtown St. Louis on Feb. 28 when police said 21-year-old Daniel Riley sped down St. Charles Street, failed to brake, hit several cars and pinned Edmondson. Edmundson lost both of her legs in the crash.

The I-Team reported that Riley had violated his GPS monitoring conditions at least 90 times since he was first charged with armed criminal action and robbery in September 2020.

After a steady stream of resignations, the ranks of assistant prosecutors in Gardner's office are almost entirely depleted. At last report, she has just one prosecutor on staff who can handle violent felony trials, and they're each saddled with staggering burdens of hundreds of case files.

The workload has grown so large, prosecutors have missed serious criminal court hearings, judges have issued public rebukes, and distressed staff have exited Gardner's office with sordid tales of a toxic work environment.

Gardner appeared at a town hall forum on the morning of Saturday, April 29, with about 50 to 60 of her supporters at the Central Baptist Church. During her speech, she shrugged off the ongoing court battle to remove her from office as "a witch hunt" designed to discourage young reformers from going to law school or pursuing a career in the criminal justice arena.

"I'm not leaving. I'm not resigning. I'm not doing nothing," she said to rousing cheers. "You gonna have to remove me."

In the time since she made that statement, a judge ruled that the quo warranto case could move to trial, Bailey on Wednesday accused her of violating the law by taking nursing courses at Saint Louis University and more members of her staff announced her resignation. Hours later, tragedy struck her office when one of her assistant circuit attorneys died in a crash on Interstate 270.

According to Missouri law, Governor Mike Parson will name a replacement to serve out the rest of Gardner's term in office, which was set to end on Jan. 1, 2025.

Gardner took office in 2017 and won re-election in 2020.