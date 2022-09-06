Missouri attorney general subpoenas 2 St. Louis school districts over 'invasive' student surveys

Schmitt claimed the surveys asked students to disclose political beliefs, parents' income levels, and included questions about race, gender and sexuality.

ST. LOUIS — Local schools are sorting through subpoenas issued by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Schmitt, a candidate for Missouri's open U.S. Senate seat, is pushing seven school districts across the state to explain why they handed out student surveys he claims were "invasive."

Mehlville School District and Webster Groves School District in the St. Louis area received subpoenas.

Jefferson City, Lee’s Summit R-7, Park Hill, Springfield and Neosho school districts have all been subpoenaed by the state attorney general’s office as well.

The subpoenas request information on the school districts’ decisions to employ student surveys the AG alleges were made by third parties.

In a statement sent by his office, he said the surveys “do nothing to further our children’s education.” Schmitt said the surveys could have potentially been given without parental consent.

"My office is going to get to the bottom of how much schools have paid these 3rd party consultants, how many students were required to complete these surveys, and if schools asked for parental permission. In short, we’re going to put a stop to these divisive surveys once and for all," Schmitt said in a video statement posted on Twitter Wednesday.

5 On Your Side contacted Webster Groves and Mehlville school districts. As of 9 a.m. Thursday, Mehlville has not responded, and Webster Groves did not yet have a comment from its superintendent.