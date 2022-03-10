Missouri Botanical Garden announces extended hours in April

Every Wednesday in April, The Garden will be open until 7:30 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — Spring is right around the corner, and the Missouri Botanical Garden is ringing in the season with extended hours for visitors.

The garden, which usually closes at 5 p.m., will stay open every Wednesday in April until 7:30 p.m., with final entry at 7 p.m.

"Guests will be able to enjoy April favorites like blooming cherry blossoms, tulips, azaleas, dogwoods, redbuds, trillium, and peonies," said Public Information Coordinator Kristina DeYong. "This gives visitors a chance to take advantage of the botanical background and golden hour for beautiful spring photos."

Drinks will be available for purchase during extended hours, and MoBOT's gift shop will remain open. Indoor conservatories will be closed.

On March 26, MoBOT will reopen Cafe Flora, the Doris I. Schnuck Children's Garden and Tower Grove House for the season.

MoBOT also recently announced a host of events taking place throughout spring.

The Sake and Sakura event is on April 1 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. A specialist will guide guests as they sample sake and take in the beauty of blooming cherry trees. Guests will receive a keepsake tasting cup and will have the opportunity to explore the Japanese Garden's Teahouse Island.

Tickets are available on MoBOT's website.

On April 29-30, visitors can shop more than 6,000 herb plants consisting of 125 varieties. The St. Louis Herb Society will be present to share plant care tips. The event is included in the price of Garden admission and free for garden members.

Grapes in the Garden is May 6. Guests can enjoy more than 250 international and domestic wines, food samples and live music, with Schnucks wine specialists on hand as guides. Attendees must be 21 or older.

Chinese Culture Days on May 21 and 22 features a Grand Parade with a 70-foot dancing dragon, authentic cuisine, tai chi, martial arts and acrobatic performances. Special tours are also available in MoBOT's Chinese Garden.