Brothers catch heaviest recorded raccoon in Missouri history

The raccoon was heavier than the current state record by more than 6 pounds.
Credit: Missouri Department of Conservation

WORTH COUNTY, Mo. — A raccoon caught by two brothers in northern Missouri is on track to become a new state record.

Couper Simmons recently harvested the raccoon while hunting with his brother Hunter Simmons in Worth County, the Missouri Department of Conservation said in a Facebook post.

They contacted a conservation agent, who weighed it in at 35 pounds on a certified scale.

The current state record raccoon is 28 pounds, 8 ounces. New records will be officially determined when the hunting and trapping seasons end at the end of February, MDC said.

For more information on Missouri's state records for furbearing species, click here.

