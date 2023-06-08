No, MDC is not sending 550 buffaloes to your property

A hoax letter was sent to residents in Franklin and Wayne counties claiming the department was sending "550 buffaloes" to the homeowner's property.

MISSOURI, USA — The Missouri Department of Conservation is letting residents know they are not sending buffaloes to their property, despite what a hoax letter claims.

A letter purporting to be from MDC was recently sent to some residents in Franklin and Wayne counties claiming the department was sending "550 buffaloes" to the homeowner's property, according to the department's Facebook post.

The full letter read:

"Greetings Land Owner:

"Your Conservation Commission wishes to announce that the land surrounding your home has been selected as a Game Preserve and that the first shipment of 550 Buffaloes will arrive at your home Thursday at 3:45 a.m. on June the 29th, 2023."

The letter also included an incorrect logo and slogan for the department.

The department shared the letter on Facebook explaining they did not send the letters and were alerted about them by residents. They're not sure how many people in total received the letter.

"We can only speculate they are part of some sort of joke or prank," the department told 5 On Your Side. "We can decisively say these letters are not legitimate."

It is unsure how many residents received the letter but the department reminded the public that it is "not restocking buffalos."