US News & World Report: Saint Louis Zoo among 26 best zoos in country

The Saint Louis Zoo made the list due to its award-winning conservation efforts, spacious animal habitats and year-round free admission.

ST. LOUIS — U.S. News & World Report named the Saint Louis Zoo one of the 26 best zoos in the U.S.

When creating the list, U.S. News said it considered traveler reviews across multiple sites, accreditation by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums and evaluations of the zoo's veterinarians and animal care specialists. The goal was to find excellent zoos that are focused on educating visitors, conservation and research to aid the world's endangered species and disappearing habitats.

Other zoos that made the list include, in no particular order:

Oakland Zoo in Oakland, California.

Smithsonian's National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, D.C.

Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward, Alaska.

Fort Worth Zoo in Fort Worth, Texas.

San Diego Zoo and Safari Park.

Bronx Zoo in New York City.

Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida.

Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley, Minnesota.

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha, Nebraska.

Audubon Zoo in New Orleans.

Denver Zoo in Denver, Colorado.

Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert, California.

Philadelphia Zoo in Philadelphia.

Zoo Atlanta in Atlanta.

Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, Rhode Island.

Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum - Tucson, Arizona.

Indianapolis Zoo in Indianapolis.

Brookfield Zoo in Brookfield, Illinois.

Memphis Zoo in Memphis, Tennessee.

Cincinnati Zoo& Botanical Garden in Cincinnati.

Virginia Zoo in Norfolk, Virginia.

Houston Zoo in Houston.

Lion County Safari in Loxahatchee, Florida.