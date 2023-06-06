Meet Ella, Saint Louis Zoo's newest California sea lion

World Ocean Day is almost here! Ella, a 14-year-old California sea lion, is the newest member of the Judy and Jerry Kent Family Sea Lion Sound family and loves her home at the Saint Louis Zoo. Ella quickly found her place in the social group and loves interacting with her trainers. Ella was found off the California coast as a pup without her mom and with her umbilical cord still attached. After several attempts to reintroduce her back to the ocean, she was deemed non-releasable by the U.S. government. In November 2022, she came to the Saint Louis Zoo from OdySea Aquarium in Arizona. Ella is very intelligent, just like all of the sea lions and harbor seals at the Zoo. She has learned over 120 behaviors utilizing positive reinforcement! Read all about Ella’s journey to the Saint Louis Zoo, how she is still learning Sea Lion Show behaviors and how you can help save these animals, even though you may not live by an ocean. stlzoo.org/ella