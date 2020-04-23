Missouri Gov. Parson says state will give 'broad' guidelines for reopening

There are 6,384 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 247 deaths

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson said his administration is working on guidelines on how businesses will be able to operate when the state's stay-at-home order expires and businesses are allowed to open on May 4.

The state will give "broad' guidelines, but local mayors and county commissioners will be the ones to make detailed decisions for their communities, Parson said.

"We must do both. We must fight the virus and we must open the state at the same time," Parson said.

Parson said the state is ready for a potential second wave of coronavirus cases.

He also said it's important for the orders across the state to be as "uniform" as possible, though he knows the metropolitan areas might differ.

"We know the areas are different, if you look at St. Louis and Kansas City, they've got more problems," Parson said. "When St. Louis or Kansas City, some of them have a longer date, later they can match up."

Also joining Parson at the briefing are Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams and Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten.

St. Louis and St. Louis County are currently under stay-at-home orders with no end dates.