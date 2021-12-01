Grandma's scratchers ticket turns into $50,000 win

“Believe it or not, I have never bought a $3 ticket,” Fairris said

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Imagine switching up your routine and winning big - that's what happened to one St. Louis woman.

Patricia Fairris, a beloved grandma, enjoys playing scratchers tickets and usually purchases the $1 or $2 games, but she decided to purchase a $3 game this time, according to a press release from Missouri Lottery.

While shopping at Dierbergs on Lemay Ferry Road, Fairris bought a $3 'Jingle Bell Tripler' scratchers ticket.

After scratching it, she couldn't believe she won a $50,003 top prize. She even had to call her granddaughter to double check the ticket.

“Believe it or not, I have never bought a $3 ticket,” Fairris said in the release. “I can’t tell you how in shock I was. I even called my granddaughter to check it for me. She said, ‘Grandma, you just won $50,000!’”

During fiscal year 2020, players in St. Louis County won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.